Woman brutally attacked in Spring Garden while running; suspect wanted, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a vicious attack on a woman running in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section on Tuesday night.Police says it was shortly before 6 p.m. that a 30-year-old woman was out for a run on the 2200 block of Wallace Street when the assault happened."When she approached and was about to pass a male, the male, for some unknown reason, punched her in the face and she fell down," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.The victim tells police the man then kicked her while she was on the ground before he fled the scene."She said she never saw the man before. There was no type of problem or altercation with the male, just for no reason, no apparent reason this male punched her in the face while she was jogging," said Small.Some residents heard the woman scream and went to her aid."We sort of took hold of her, sat her down, put blankets on her, she was obviously in shock," said Anne Kohn who lives in the area."She was complaining that she had a little headache and dizziness and had some head pain, so medics took her to Jefferson Hospital," Small said.Kohn says her husband had an encounter with the assailant just before the assault on the jogger."And the guy took a drink of something, spat it at my husband and started yelling at him and my husband just sort of tried to ignore him," Kohn said.The jogger is now reportedly in stable condition. She tells police she does not know her attacker whom she described as a 6-feet-tall, thin build man, wearing a dark hoodie over his head and a light gray pair of sweatpants.Police originally detained a person of interest, but later learned he was not connected to the crime. The attacker remains on the loose at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.