Police: Woman dies after balcony collapse at Dewey Beach

DEWEY BEACH, Delaware -- A woman has died after a balcony collapse in Dewey Beach on Memorial Day.

Officers called to a home on Read Avenue on Monday afternoon found that a third-floor balcony gave way and two Ohio women fell about 10 feet to the deck below, Dewey Beach police said.

News outlets report that the women, aged 47 and 57, were taken to a hospital. The 57-year-old woman's condition deteriorated through the night and she died Tuesday morning, police said. The 47-year-old woman suffered multiple fractures and is still in medical care.

Police are working with town officials and other agencies to investigate.

