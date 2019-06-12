Police: Woman fatally stabbed after argument over parking space in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death over a parking space on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Lena Street.Police say the 27-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the chest and later died.The incident was the result of an argument between two women over a parking space, said authorities.Police tell Action News they arrested the suspect a few blocks away.