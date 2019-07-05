Police: Woman arrested in Elsmere with drugs, 4-year-old stepdaughter in car

ELSMERE, Del. (WPVI) -- Authorities in New Castle County, Delaware have charged a woman for drug possession while driving a four-year-old girl in her car.Officers pulled over 20-year-old Arianna Mojica in Elsmere for speeding on Monday.Police say they searched her vehicle after learning she did not have a license and was on probation.Officers allegedly found two fake iced tea cans filled with bags of drugs, including powerful opioid fentanyl.Mojica's four-year-old step-daughter, who was the child in the car, is now with a legal guardian.