Philadelphia police are investigating a crash in the Lawncrest section that may have been deliberate.It happened before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Van Kirk Street and Newtown Avenue.Police say a 32-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into a 31-year-old man's vehicle, then hit the fence of a nearby house.Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.So far, no word on any charges.