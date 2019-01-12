PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a crash in the Lawncrest section that may have been deliberate.
It happened before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Van Kirk Street and Newtown Avenue.
Police say a 32-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into a 31-year-old man's vehicle, then hit the fence of a nearby house.
Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
So far, no word on any charges.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps