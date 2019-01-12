Police: Woman may have deliberately crashed vehicle into another in Lawncrest; 2 hurt

Police: Woman may have deliberately crashed vehicle into another in Philly. Raw video of the scene on January 12, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash in the Lawncrest section that may have been deliberate.

It happened before 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Van Kirk Street and Newtown Avenue.

Police say a 32-year-old woman crashed her vehicle into a 31-year-old man's vehicle, then hit the fence of a nearby house.

Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

So far, no word on any charges.

