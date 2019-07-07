Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City; suspect wanted

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted in Center City on Sunday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on the 1200 block of Latimer Street.

Police say a 37-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by an unknown black male wearing a black shirt and pants. He then fled in a red vehicle with unknown Pennsylvania registration.

The woman is in stable condition at the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newssexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
3 arrested, 1 sought after barricade situation inside Sprint store
80-year-old homicide suspect wanted in Northampton Co.
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
'Active shooter' alert to students of Jefferson University caused by glitch, officials say
Passengers stuck on tarmac for 5 hours at PHL
AccuWeather: Not As Hot, Still Humid
Show More
Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Mt. Laurel
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
Car, building damaged after tornado touches down in Mt. Laurel
Bucks and Delaware Counties hit with heavy rains and flooding
Storms disrupted beach-goers in Ocean City
More TOP STORIES News