Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted in Center City on Sunday morning.It happened just before 6 a.m. on the 1200 block of Latimer Street.Police say a 37-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by an unknown black male wearing a black shirt and pants. He then fled in a red vehicle with unknown Pennsylvania registration.The woman is in stable condition at the hospital.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.