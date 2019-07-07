Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted in Center City on Sunday morning.
It happened just before 6 a.m. on the 1200 block of Latimer Street.
Police say a 37-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by an unknown black male wearing a black shirt and pants. He then fled in a red vehicle with unknown Pennsylvania registration.
The woman is in stable condition at the hospital.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
