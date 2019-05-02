Police: Woman robs Wells Fargo in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Philadelphia, the FBI is searching for a wig-wearing robber.
The suspect who was wearing a platinum blonde wig walked into the Wells Fargo branch on the 2700 block of South 3rd Street Wednesday and gave the teller a threatening note.
The bank employee then handed her cash and she fled the area.
Investigators warn the suspect could be armed and dangerous.
A reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.
