Police: Woman robs Wells Fargo in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Philadelphia, the FBI is searching for a wig-wearing robber.The suspect who was wearing a platinum blonde wig walked into the Wells Fargo branch on the 2700 block of South 3rd Street Wednesday and gave the teller a threatening note.The bank employee then handed her cash and she fled the area.Investigators warn the suspect could be armed and dangerous.A reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.