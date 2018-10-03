Woman sexually assaulted after setting up Tinder meeting in Cheltenham Twp., police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman sexually assaulted after setting up Tinder meeting, police say. Maggie Kent reports on October 3, 2018.

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A woman who set up a meeting on the dating app Tinder was sexually assaulted outside a Cheltenham Township apartment complex, police say.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of Ashbourne Road at the Lynnewood Garden Apartments in Elkins Park.

According to authorities, the victim made arrangements to meet someone using Tinder and was lured to the garage area in parking lot #6.

Once there, police say she was approached from behind by a man. They say he grabbed her and forced into a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled on foot.

Police say once the victim was certain the suspect left the area, she fled the scene and called the authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cheltenham Township Police Detectives at 215-885-1600 ext. 499.

Cheltenham Township police have issued a warning for anyone using platforms like Tinder to be cautious with meeting strangers and conducting online exchanges, and to be aware of their surroundings. They encourage residents to meet in established Safe Zone Internet Exchange Areas or their local police station when conducting internet business.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsassaultsex assaultsexual assaulttinderappCheltenham Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sister, brother charged in woman's murder; 3rd suspect sought
Presidential Alert: Notification test sent to phones nationwide
School in South Philadelphia placed on lockdown after shots fired
Crash involving tractor-trailer, multiple cars on I-295
Fmr. UDel baseball accused of raping 6 women out on bail
Students report being attacked on Broad Street Line
Christmas parade canceled in Delaware due to construction
Toys 'R' Us returns? New owners looking to bring back stores
Show More
Fate of Viking statue uncertain after Schuylkill River recovery
Roads to reopen around Allentown explosion site
Speed-detection cameras likely for stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard
'Hocus Pocus' is coming back to theaters
Suspect sought in Family Dollar robbery in Point Breeze
More News