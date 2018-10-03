A woman who set up a meeting on the dating app Tinder was sexually assaulted outside a Cheltenham Township apartment complex, police say.The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday on the 1900 block of Ashbourne Road at the Lynnewood Garden Apartments in Elkins Park.According to authorities, the victim made arrangements to meet someone using Tinder and was lured to the garage area in parking lot #6.Once there, police say she was approached from behind by a man. They say he grabbed her and forced into a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her.The suspect fled on foot.Police say once the victim was certain the suspect left the area, she fled the scene and called the authorities.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cheltenham Township Police Detectives at 215-885-1600 ext. 499.Cheltenham Township police have issued a warning for anyone using platforms like Tinder to be cautious with meeting strangers and conducting online exchanges, and to be aware of their surroundings. They encourage residents to meet in established Safe Zone Internet Exchange Areas or their local police station when conducting internet business.------