Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown

Police converged on a home in Allentown, Pa. after a shooting on Thursday morning.Around noon the area was blocked off with crime scene tape and officers were in the area with guns drawn.Neighbors say police have been called to the home before for domestic disputes that would spill out into the front lawn, but nothing like this before.Action News has learned that police have the suspected shooter in custody.Police say 32-year-old Matthew Jensen was arrested in Lopatcong, New Jersey at a home 25 miles away.Police and SWAT teams surrounded the scene where his girlfriend had been shot."She was still screaming help me help me and she just fell over," said one neighbor.AT 10:30 a.m. Thursday, she was rushed from the home at 17th and Lehigh streets to Lehigh Valley hospital where she was pronounced dead.Neighbor Fanny Estevez said, "I knew something happened because they took the girl, but we didn't know if the suspect was still inside the house."Swarms of heavily armed officers descended on the home looking for the shooter, police calling for a man inside to come out.Another neighbor, Michele Lichtenwalner said, "Within minutes there were police all over the place, they blocked off everything, surrounded the house."Investigators apprehended Matthew Jensen by 2:30 this afternoon.Police have not yet released the identity of the victim, a tragic end to escalating issues inside this home.