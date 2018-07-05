Police: Woman sought for double stabbing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a double stabbing in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened on Wednesday on the 200 block of North Franklin Street.

Officers arrived to find a male suffering from a puncture wound to the chest.

He was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical but stable condition.

A second victim was also located at the scene. That person was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment and then released.

Police have identified the alleged suspect as Nakera Mitchell-Wright.

She is wanted for assault, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and other offenses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call 302-576-3637 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-333.

