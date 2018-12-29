Police: Woman sought for shoplifting attempt at Montgomery Co. store

Police: Woman sought for shoplifting attempt at Montco store.

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman for attempting to steal from a Montgomery County department store.

A new surveillance video shows a woman, walking into a Plymouth Township tore with children before she steals two dozen pairs of jeans.

Investigators say the woman walked into Saks Off Fifth in the Metroplex Shopping Center Thursday and tried to run off with the merchandise.

When two loss prevention officers approached her, she dropped the clothing and ran off.

Authorities believe the two children left the store before the attempted theft.

Police are urging the woman to turn herself in.

