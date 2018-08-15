Police: Woman sought for theft of wallet in Rittenhouse Square

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the female depicted in the above picture.According to police, on August 7 around 8:50 p.m., the woman entered the Devon restaurant located at 225 South 18th Street.Police say the woman then went to the employee only area where she allegedly took a wallet from a purse.She left the restaurant, and police say, she used the victim's credit card at Bloomingdale's inside Liberty Place at 1601 Chestnut Street.The suspect is described as a black female, 35-years-of-age, 5'9" tall, and 130 lbs. She has long black hair and was wearing multi-color yoga pants and top.If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact------