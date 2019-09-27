Deli worker allegedly spiked bean dip with meth and gave it to co-worker

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 38-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly spiked a bean dip with Methamphetamine and served it to a co-worker.

Police say Cassandra Medina-Hernandez, a deli worker at the Jefferson Thriftway in Jefferson, Ore., gave a co-worker some of the bean dip to try for lunch, according to KOIN 6 NEWS. The victim then took some home but thought a bite tasted funny. The victim later became ill and was taken to a hospital where tests suggested she had meth in her system.



According to Marion County Sheriff's Office investigators, another Thriftway employee told deputies Medina-Hernandez admitted to putting meth in the bean dip. Deputies believe at least one other employee ingested the possibly contaminated bean dip, but do not believe any customers were exposed to it.

Medina-Hernandez was arrested on Sept. 25 and faces charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, recklessly endangering another person and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance. She denies all the charges.



I've never heard of such a thing," shopper Georgia Waterbury told KOIN 6 News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
methamphetaminedrug
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia middle school teacher charged with child porn
Man sucker punches 71-year-old rec center worker in Hunting Park
Police: Students eat marijuana-laced treats at Philly school
Q102's Jingle Ball concert lineup revealed
Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships
Man trapped in crushed car under tractor trailer records his own rescue
Kids dead after being found unconscious inside Berks County home
Show More
Santa Barbara boat fire: Exam doesn't find cause of fire
Getting fresh, excess restaurant food to feed the hungry
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
6abc Sports Flash: Standouts in Eagles' win at Green Bay
Mission continues to educate the public about spotted lanternfly
More TOP STORIES News