Police: Woman stabbed by ex-husband multiple times in Delaware murder

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Police say a woman was found stabbed to death in a Delaware parking lot.They say her ex-husband 36-year-old Carlos Ferrer-Vasquez was taken into custody Tuesday morning and arrested.Police were called early Tuesday morning to the Maryland Court Apartments on the 700 block of Robinson Court near Wilmington.Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times.The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.Detectives identified Ferrer-Vasquez who had fled and contacted him.He then returned to the scene and was taken into custody.He was charged with: one count felony murder first degree intentionally caused the death of another person, one count felony possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and other offenses.Ferrer-Vasquez was arraigned and held in lieu of $275,000 cash-only bail.