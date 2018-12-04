Police: Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby

A Baltimore woman was stabbed to death after she stopped to give a homeless woman money to help her and her baby.

A Baltimore woman was stabbed to death after she stopped to help homeless woman and her baby, police say.

Baltimore police report 52-year-old Jacquelyn Smith was a passenger in a car around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when she rolled down her window to give money to a woman who appeared to be holding a baby. The woman was holding a sign that read, "Please help feed my baby."

That's when, police say, an unknown man walked up, reached inside to grab Smith's wallet, and there was a struggle.

Investigators tell WMAR he took out a knife and stabbed Smith in the torso before running away with the woman holding the sign.

The shocking incident has caused some people to think twice about helping strangers.

"I'm not going to stop my car. You know, the way times are you don't know who to stop the car for," said resident Odella Taylor.

"It makes you think twice about helping anyone. Think twice, look twice," resident Ellison Taylor said.

The driver of the car took Smith to the hospital, but she later died from her stab wounds.

Police are searching for the two suspects.

"Always be aware of your surroundings," said Baltimore officer Jeremy Silbert. "It doesn't matter if it's the middle of the day or the middle of the night. If you're driving, if you're walking, if you see something or someone that's suspicious, call 911."

