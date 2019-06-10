Police: Woman steals United States postal worker uniforms out of New Jersey laundry room

According to police, the alleged theft happened Friday, June 7, around 9 p.m., at the Washington Way Apartments on Barnsboro Rd, in Blackwood, New Jersey.
Police said laundry was stolen from dryers. The items included children's summer clothing, bedding, towels and ladies' U.S. Postal worker uniforms.
Washington Township police department's detective bureau is trying to identify the woman caught on surveillance video entering the laundry room empty handed and then taking the clothing.
Friday June 7th at approximately 9PM laundry was stolen from the dryers at Washington Way Apts. Detective Bureau is attempting to identify this female. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det.Sergeant Frattali at 589-0330 x1088. LMFrattali@pd.twp.washington.nj.us pic.twitter.com/MnRSTzrXoc— Washington Twp PD (@WashingtonTwpPD) June 10, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lisa Frattali at 589-0330 x1088 or email LMFrattali@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.