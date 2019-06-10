Police: Woman steals United States postal worker uniforms out of New Jersey laundry room

By Esther Katro
BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Washington Township Police are investigating a laundry room theft at an apartment complex in New Jersey.

According to police, the alleged theft happened Friday, June 7, around 9 p.m., at the Washington Way Apartments on Barnsboro Rd, in Blackwood, New Jersey.

Police said laundry was stolen from dryers. The items included children's summer clothing, bedding, towels and ladies' U.S. Postal worker uniforms.

Washington Township police department's detective bureau is trying to identify the woman caught on surveillance video entering the laundry room empty handed and then taking the clothing.


Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lisa Frattali at 589-0330 x1088 or email LMFrattali@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington township (gloucester county)theftnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews responding to helicopter crash on building in Midtown Manhattan
Source: Malcolm Jenkins with team for physical, back at camp Tues.
Several injured in SEPTA bus crash
'GMA' broadcasting from Philly on Thursday
Video shows moment David Ortiz shot in back
Drexel Square, a new urban park in Philadelphia, opens Monday
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
Show More
Officials: Lightning possible cause of N.J. forest fire
1 killed after off-duty officer crashes into cheesesteak shop in Chicago
Fire guts Cheltenham apartment building
Sources: Man shot in Roxborough apartment during large-scale drug robbery
Fire breaks out at Berks Co. chemical plant following spill
More TOP STORIES News