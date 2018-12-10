In Bucks County, Police have released surveillance images of a woman suspected of stealing a woman's purse then using her credit cards to shop.The images show the woman who they say took the victim's purse at a Starbucks in Yardley last month.Police said the woman then used the victim's credit cards at the Walmart in Tullytown and also at several other stores including a Best Buy and Famous Footwear.Altogether it is alleged she racked up more than $2,000 in bills.If you recognize the woman in the photos, you are asked to contact police.------