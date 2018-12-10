Woman steals purse at a Bucks County Starbucks, uses credit cards to make $2K in purchases, police say

YARDLEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
In Bucks County, Police have released surveillance images of a woman suspected of stealing a woman's purse then using her credit cards to shop.

The images show the woman who they say took the victim's purse at a Starbucks in Yardley last month.

Police said the woman then used the victim's credit cards at the Walmart in Tullytown and also at several other stores including a Best Buy and Famous Footwear.

Altogether it is alleged she racked up more than $2,000 in bills.

If you recognize the woman in the photos, you are asked to contact police.

