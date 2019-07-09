Police: Woman wanted for allegedly torching home after being evicted

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Upper Darby police have issued a warrant for Tracey Davis.The 29-year-old is wanted for arson after allegedly setting fire to a home where she was evicted.Firefighters responded to the scene along the unit block of North Keystone Avenue early Sunday morning.The homeowner says they were contacted by Davis who admitted to lighting the fire.A witness tells police that Davis was at the scene minutes before.