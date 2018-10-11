Police: Woman wanted for vehicle assault in NE Philadelphia

Police say they are searching for a woman wanted in connection to a vehicle assault in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened around 10:25 a.m. on October 6, 2018.Police say a group of males were outside the Dunkin Donuts located at 9173 Roosevelt Boulevard when an argument occurred with the woman.That woman after the dispute got back into her car and allegedly drove over a 29-year-old male, causing severe injuries.The suspect then fled and was last seen on Roosevelt Boulevard.She's described as a black female, 35-40 years-of-age, 5'7-5'9 tall, 200-215 lbs with blonde short crew cut hair. She was seen wearing pink scrubs, multicolor scrub shirt. Vehicle Description: White 2017 Dodge Charger with two black racing stripes.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.------