Police: Woman wanted for vehicle assault in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Woman wanted for vehicle assault in NE Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say they are searching for a woman wanted in connection to a vehicle assault in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:25 a.m. on October 6, 2018.

Police say a group of males were outside the Dunkin Donuts located at 9173 Roosevelt Boulevard when an argument occurred with the woman.

That woman after the dispute got back into her car and allegedly drove over a 29-year-old male, causing severe injuries.

The suspect then fled and was last seen on Roosevelt Boulevard.

She's described as a black female, 35-40 years-of-age, 5'7-5'9 tall, 200-215 lbs with blonde short crew cut hair. She was seen wearing pink scrubs, multicolor scrub shirt. Vehicle Description: White 2017 Dodge Charger with two black racing stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsassaultpedestrian struck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What Philadelphia area can expect from Tropical Storm Michael
'Unimaginable destruction': Hurricane smashes rows of houses
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch This Afternoon and Tonight
Charges reduced for fmr. Philadelphia officer in fatal shooting, bail granted
Dozens of polio-like cases reported nationwide; 2 in Philadelphia
Police: Boyfriend shoots woman after she runs to neighbor
1 dead, 1 wounded in West Philadelphia shooting
Show More
Man accused of making explosives faces child porn charges
US, Russia astronauts make emergency landing after NASA launch
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
Trump holds Pa. rally, prays for hurricane victims
Police: 71-year-old shoots 70-year-old with shotgun
More News