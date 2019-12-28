Police: Woman who torched motor home in Morrisville while wearing 'Act Crazy' shirt arrested

Pictured: A woman sought for an act of arson in Morrisville, Bucks County on December 23, 2019.

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have arrested the woman who allegedly torched a motor home in Morrisville, Pennsylvania.Kimberly Zimmerman, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of arson and one count of criminal mischief.The fire happened Monday morning in the 100 block of West Bridge Street.Police say Zimmerman arrived in a black Chevy sedan around 8:35 a.m., entered the home, then left just before it caught fire.The suspet was caught on surviellance video right before the fire department arrived.She can be wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words "ACT CRAZY" emblazoned across the front.Zimmerman was sent to the Bucks County Prison in lieu of $75,000 10% bail.