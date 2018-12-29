Police: Woman with children sought for shoplifting attempt at Montgomery County store

Police: Woman sought for shoplifting attempt at Montco store. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on December 28, 2018.

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman for attempting to steal from a Montgomery County department store.

A new surveillance video shows a woman, walking into a Plymouth Township store with children before she steals two dozen pairs of jeans.

Investigators say the woman walked into Saks Off Fifth in the Metroplex Shopping Center Thursday and tried to run off with the merchandise.

When two loss prevention officers approached her, she dropped the clothing and ran off.

Authorities believe the two children left the store before the attempted theft.

Police are urging the woman to turn herself in.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
