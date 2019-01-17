INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WPVI) --Two Indiana lawmakers are pushing for a four-figure fine for drivers caught smoking in a car with a child inside.
KTRK-TV reports, the bill proposed by State Sens. Eddie Melton and Jim Merritt would make smoking in a car with a child under the age of six a crime.
Drivers caught puffing inside a vehicle with a young child would be ticketed with a $1,000 fine.
If you are caught three times in a year, the fine would go up to $10,000.
Nine states have smoke-free car laws, including:
- Arkansas, with a child under the age of 14
- California, with a child under the age of 18
- Louisiana, with a child under the age of 13
- Maine, with a child under the age of 16
- Oregon, with a child under the age of 18
- Puerto Rico, with a child under the age of 18
- Utah, with a child under the age of 16
- Vermont, with a child under the age of 9
- Virginia, with a child under the age of 8
