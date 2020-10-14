2020 presidential election

14 Black US mayors featured in new 'Joe Biden for President' ad

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
More than a dozen Black mayors are being featured in a new Joe Biden for President national ad series.

The campaign released a series of ads featuring 14 Black U.S. mayors for what it calls a direct message to Black men and women about utilizing their collective power as voters during the 2020 election.

It's the latest in a push nationally and in key battleground states to educate and energize Black voters, said the campaign in a release.

The 60-second "Mayors" ad begins airing Saturday on television, radio, and digital outlets across the country.

In the first part of the ad we're introduced to the following Black female mayors:

  • Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot
  • Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
  • New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
  • Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles
  • Flagstaff, Arizona Mayor Coral Evans
  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed
  • Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser


Then the ad turns to the Black male mayors, which include:

  • Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin,
  • Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steven Benjamin
  • Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
  • Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
  • Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney
  • Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs
  • St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
