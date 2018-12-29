POLITICS

2-year-old boy, whose mom was granted a visa to the US after lawsuit, dies

The two-year-old Yemeni boy who was on life support at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland has died. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (WPVI) --
The two-year-old Yemeni boy who was on life support at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland has died.

"We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives," said Ali Hassan, Abdullah's father. "We want to thank everyone for your love and support at this difficult time. We ask you to kindly keep Abdullah and our family in your thoughts and prayers."

Abdullah Hassan suffered from a rare brain disease. His mother Shaima Swileh was reunited with her dying son last Thursday after not being able to enter the country because of President Trump's travel ban.

A lawsuit was filed and Swileh was granted a waiver.

Hassan's funeral service is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Lodi.

In a statement, CAIR-SV Civil Rights Attorney Saad Sweilem, who represents the family, said, "Ali and Shaima are in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of dear Abdullah. With their courage, this family has inspired our nation to confront the realities of Donald Trump's Muslim Ban. In his short life, Abdullah has been a guiding light for all of us in the fight against xenophobia and family separation."

