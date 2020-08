Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention

When is the 2020 DNC?

What's the 2020 DNC speaker lineup?

Theme of the evening: "We the People"

Senator Bernie Sanders

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Representative Jim Clyburn

Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson

Representative Gwen Moore

Former Governor John Kasich

Senator Doug Jones

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders among Monday night DNC speakers (1 of 8) Watch former first lady Michelle Obama's full remarks on the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Theme of the evening: "Leadership Matters"

Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester

Former President Bill Clinton

Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden

Theme of the evening: "A More Perfect Union"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Senator Elizabeth Warren

Governor Tony Evers

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Senator Kamala Harris, the Vice Presidential Nominee

Former President Barack Obama

EMBED >More News Videos Kamala Harris has represented California in the U.S. Senate since 2017. Harris served two terms as the district attorney in San Francisco and was California's attorney general, the first woman of color to hold that office.

Theme of the evening: "America's Promise"

Senator Cory Booker

Governor Gavin Newsom

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Senator Tammy Baldwin

Senator Tammy Duckworth

Senator Chris Coons

The Biden Family

Former Vice President Joe Biden

EMBED >More News Videos Throughout his career, Joe Biden has served as a city councilman, a U.S. senator and the vice president. Look back at his career over the past several decades.

Celebrity masters of ceremonies

Notable performances

EMBED >More News Videos Joe Biden raised $26 million in the 24 hours after he named Kamala Harris as his running mate.

What is the DNC?

How to watch live coverage of the 2020 DNC

What about the GOP?

Here's a look at things to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention:The 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place from Monday, Aug. 17, to Thursday, Aug. 20. On each night of the convention, two hours of scheduled programming will begin at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. PT.Originally slated to take place in July in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the convention was postponed and re-imagined as a virtual production amid concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Here's what we know about speaker lineup and other events scheduled for each day as announced by the Democratic National Committee On Tuesday night, Biden will be formally nominated by a pre-recorded roll call vote of the 57 state and territorial delegations.Harris is slated to give her acceptance speech at the Chase Center, a large event space on the waterfront in Wilmington, Delaware, the Biden campaign confirmed Thursday.Biden will formally accept the party's nomination from Wilmington's Chase Center on Thursday evening.Additional speakers for the week are still expected to be announced. The DNC also released a list of Americans from around the country who will share their personal experiences and discuss their support for the Biden-Harris campaign during the convention.Eva Longoria (Monday), Tracee Ellis Ross (Tuesday), Kerry Washington (Wednesday) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Thursday) will join the convention lineup as emcees.The convention will feature a series of star-studded performances by Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and more. Viewers and attendees can expect musical acts all four nights.The performances, from the national anthem and American classics to new songs, are "expected to draw in new viewers who may not have tuned into conventions of previous years," according to the DNC.On Monday night, 57 youth choir members representing all 57 U.S. states and territories will perform the national anthem remotely.The party nominating conventions historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns. During a normal year, party members converge in one city, holding meetings during the day with delegates gathering for several hours each night to listen to speeches.Here's how the Democratic National Committee describes the convention on its website: "The convention is an opportunity to show the American people what we stand for as a party and unite around our shared values. In addition to fulfilling their nominating duties, Democratic Party members from across the country will also work together during the convention to adopt the official 2020 Democratic Party platform."During each night of the convention, ABC News will air an hour of primetime coverage of the proceedings on this ABC station beginning at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT | 7 p.m. PT.Live streaming coverage will begin each night on ABC News Live at 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT. | 4 p.m. PT.The Republican National Convention is the week after the Democratic convention. It will take place largely virtually from Aug. 24-27, with only pared-down convention business proceedings happening in person in Charlotte, North Carolina, as originally planned.