Everything to know about the 2020 Republican National Convention: LIVE

Theme of the night: "Land of Promise"

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Theme of the night: "Land of Opportunity"

First Lady Melania Trump

The Honorable Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Theme of the night: "Land of Heroes"

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

The Honorable Kellyanne Conway

The Honorable Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Theme of the night: "Land of Greatness"

President Donald J. Trump

The Honorable Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)

The Honorable Ivanka Trump

The Honorable Ja'Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

Here's a look at things to know about the 2020 Republican National Convention:This year's convention, which is set for Aug. 24 to 27, is set across two cities -- Charlotte and Washington, D.C. -- after the coronavirus pandemic caused Trump's hopes for a packed arena to fall by the wayside.Back in June, Republicans announced they were moving Trump's acceptance speech out of Charlotte amid a standoff with the state's Democratic governor over restrictions placed on hosting a large-scale event in the midst of the coronavirus. But the plan was to keep the official business of the convention, including nominating the president, in Charlotte.GOP officials settled on Jacksonville before Trump abruptly announced in late July he was canceling that portion of the event due to Florida's surge in cases.He ultimately settled on hosting his acceptance speech at the White House only recently, with other headliners, such as Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, also speaking from in or around the nation's capital. That decision only came after a brief flirtation with speaking at the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.Here's what we know about speaker lineup and other events scheduled for each day as announced by the Trump campaign:The party nominating conventions historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns. During a normal year, party members converge in one city, holding meetings during the day with delegates gathering for several hours each night to listen to speeches.During each night of the convention, ABC News will air an hour of primetime coverage of the proceedings on this ABC station beginning at 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT | 7 p.m. PT.Live streaming coverage will begin each night on ABC News Live at 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT. | 4 p.m. PT.