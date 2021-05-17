4 Pennsylvania primary ballot questions explained

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania voters will see four ballot questions when they enter the voting booth on Tuesday.The story behind the first two ballot questions revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic and the way Democratic Governor Tom Wolf handled it.David Thornburgh, president and CEO of the government watchdog group Committee of 70, says, "There were some Republican legislators who were unhappy with what they saw as the governor's executive authority. They thought maybe that was too much and that the power should be shared with the General Assembly."Those ballot questions, if passed, would amend the state constitution, stripping the governor of the unilateral authority to end a disaster declaration and reduce the duration of a disaster declaration from 90 days to 21 days with legislative approval needed for an extension."If you want to share that power with 253 members of the General Assembly, then you vote yes. If you think things are the way they should be right now with that power concentrated in the hands of the governor, you vote no," explained Thornburgh.It's important to note that if you are registered "independent," and voting in person Tuesday, remember that while you are allowed to make your voice heard regarding the ballot questions, Pennsylvania is still among only a handful of states where independents are not allowed to vote for candidates in a primary election."You'll go into the booth and they'll flick a switch that only shows the constitutional amendments and charter amendment. Therefore, you won't have a shot at voting for the candidates," he says.The third ballot question, if passed, would also amend the state constitution, prohibiting the denial of equal rights because of race or ethnicity.The fourth question would make municipal fire and emergency medical service companies eligible for loans that are already available to volunteer companies.