Philadelphia opens 5 new satellite election offices Monday: Everything you should know

Riverview Place, 1st Floor 520 N Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19123

Joseph H. Brown School 3600 Stanwood St., Philadelphia, PA, 19136

Harding Middle School 2000 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124

Mastbaum High School 3116 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19134

Feltonville Intermediate School 238 E. Wyoming Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19120

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Commissioners announced Sunday that five new Satellite Election Offices will open on Monday, October 19.The offices will allow voters to apply for, complete, and drop off mail-in ballots.The five new sites, combined with 12 sites already operating , brings to 17 the total number of Satellite Offices that will be up and running throughout Philadelphia.The locations of the new offices are listed below:All five of the sites will be open as drop-off offices for Monday only while staff training is completed; the offices will be fully operational on Tuesday, October 20.Monday is also the last day you can register to vote in Pennsylvania. For our complete Election 2020 guide, CLICK HERE.