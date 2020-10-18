Politics

Philadelphia opens 5 new satellite election offices Monday: Everything you should know

All 17 satellite offices now up and running
By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Commissioners announced Sunday that five new Satellite Election Offices will open on Monday, October 19.

The offices will allow voters to apply for, complete, and drop off mail-in ballots.

The five new sites, combined with 12 sites already operating, brings to 17 the total number of Satellite Offices that will be up and running throughout Philadelphia.

The locations of the new offices are listed below:

  • Riverview Place, 1st Floor 520 N Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA, 19123


  • Joseph H. Brown School 3600 Stanwood St., Philadelphia, PA, 19136


  • Harding Middle School 2000 Wakeling St., Philadelphia, PA, 19124


  • Mastbaum High School 3116 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19134


  • Feltonville Intermediate School 238 E. Wyoming Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19120




All five of the sites will be open as drop-off offices for Monday only while staff training is completed; the offices will be fully operational on Tuesday, October 20.

Monday is also the last day you can register to vote in Pennsylvania. For our complete Election 2020 guide, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiavote 20202020 presidential electionelectionpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest for Armenia briefly shuts down Philly highways
Teen among 3 injured in Philadelphia shooting
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to approve stimulus deal before election
Fans return to Linc; Eagles fall to Ravens 30-28
Brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in NJ
Vote 2020: Election Resources for Pa., N.J. and Del.
Firefighter injured battling row house fire
Show More
Annual Jersey Shore motorcycle ride supports Toys for Tots
AccuWeather: Patchy Dense Fog Overnight
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
AC officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
Police search for woman missing since Thursday
More TOP STORIES News