6 aides to New Jersey's Jeff Van Drew resign after discussion of party switch

Five aides to Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey resigned as the lawmaker prepares to switch to the Republican Party, according to a resignation letter obtained by Action News.

WASHINGTON -- At least six aides to Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey resigned on Sunday as the lawmaker prepares to switch to the Republican Party, Action News has learned.According to a signed resignation letter obtained by Action News, the aides -- Javier Gamboa, Edward Kaczmarski, Justin M. O'Leary, Mackenzie Lucas and Caroline Wood -- wrote that they can "no longer in good conscience continue our service in the Congressman's employ."A source close to Van Drew's office confirms a sixth aide, Cece Doherty, has resigned."We greatly appreciate the opportunities that the Congressman has given us, and we are proud of the work we've done together on behalf of the people of New Jersey's Second Congressional District," the letter said. "Sadly, Congressman Van Drew's decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by (President) Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office."The resignations come as Van Drew, who strongly opposes House Democrats' impeachment of Trump, has told colleagues of his intentions to switch parties, according to two sources.Internal polling has shown he was losing major support from Democrats in the district, Democratic sources told CNN on Saturday. Switching parties would allow Van Drew to avoid a Democratic primary challenge for his seat.The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.