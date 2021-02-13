Impeachment

7 Republicans vote to convict Trump, who was acquitted in impeachment trial

By Alan Fram, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- Seven Republicans voted Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump in his Senate trial, easily the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings.

While lawmakers voted 57-43 to find Trump guilty, the evenly divided Senate fell well short of the two-thirds majority required to convict an impeached president.

But by joining all 50 Democrats who voted against Trump, the seven GOP senators created a clear majority against him and provided a bipartisan chorus of condemnation of the former president. Trump was acquitted of inciting an insurrection for riling up a crowd of his supporters before they attacked the U.S. Capitol last month.

Voting to find Trump guilty were:


  • Richard Burr of North Carolina

  • Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

  • Susan Collins of Maine

  • Mitt Romney of Utah


  • Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

  • Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

  • Ben Sasse of Nebraska

    • WATCH: New surveillance video shows moment rioters breach Capitol
    EMBED More News Videos

    New surveillance video from inside the U.S. Capitol played during Donald Trump's impeachment trial shows the moment rioters breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6.



    Most of the defecting Republicans had clashed with Trump over the years. Burr and Toomey have said they will retire and not seek reelection when their terms expire next year.
