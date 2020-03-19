9 total coronavirus deaths in New Jersey; personal care businesses to close

The new fatalities reported today:

-female in 70’s from Monmouth Co

-male in 70’s from Ocean Co

-male in 60’s from Essex Co

-male in 30’s from Bergen Co — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) March 19, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5971819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's how you can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, via AccuWeather.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6027095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst announced its first positive COVID-19 case on Wednesday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6021970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Murphy announces closure of indoor malls, amusement centers and amusement parks in New Jersey, effective 8 p.m. on March 17, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6018701" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Phil Murphy is urging New Jersey residents to stay calm, but also be smart and take the coronavirus threat and restricaitons very seriously.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Several more coronavirus deaths were reported in New Jersey on Thursday, as the total number of cases surged yet again.According to Gov. Phil Murphy, there are 318 new cases in the state, bringing the total to 742.He also reported four new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state total to nine.Murphy said he expects the number of positive cases to go into the "many thousands."As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Murphy also ordered the closure of all personal care businesses that cannot comply with social distancing, including barbershops, hair salons, spas, nail salons, tattoo parlors and social clubsThe coronavirus outbreak has claimed two more lives in New Jersey, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to five, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.Murphy's announcement came on the first day students across the state are staying home as statewide school closures went into effect in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.Murphy repeated his ban on gatherings or events featuring more than 50 people and stressed that includes private gatherings.Murphy ordered the school closures Monday, though many schools already were ordering students to stay home.Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the state had identified 260 additional hospital beds that would be available Wednesday, the majority in the northern half of the state where most of the positive cases are centered.Murphy said drive-through testing would begin in Bergen County, the state's hardest-hit area, by Friday and testing in Holmdel, Monmouth County, is expected to begin next week.For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.The vast majority of people recover over a period a weeks.A closer look at developments in New Jersey:Two weeks after it reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, New Jersey reported 162 new cases to bring the total to 427. The two patients who died overnight were women in their 60s and had underlying health problems, Persichilli said.___Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst announced its first positive COVID-19 case on Wednesday night.A dependent of a service member assigned to the joint base is currently undergoing evaluation and treatment following a positive novel coronavirus test. The individual is in isolation at an off-base residence. Medical officials are performing contact tracing, and related information will be provided when available."Right now we have one confirmed case of COVID-19," said Col Bridget Gigliotti, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander. "The safety of our service members, families and employees is our top priority. We will continue to work with our interagency partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure everyone has the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus."___In preparation for an anticipated surge of hospital patients, Persichilli said 260 additional beds would be made available by Wednesday, with 199 in northern New Jersey, which has the highest concentration of cases. They are in areas of hospitals that had been closed but can be reopened.Persichilli said 227 more beds were expected to be made available in the next few weeks.___State health officials have recommended calling your health care provider if you have symptoms, including fever and shortness of breath. Officials also point people to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, which recommends people stay home except to get medical care.On Wednesday, the state announced a new number residents can call with coronavirus-related questions, to augment the existing hotline operated by the New Jersey Poison Control Center.The new 211 number is operated by the United Ways of New Jersey and provides information and referral services. Residents also can text NJCOVID to 898-211.