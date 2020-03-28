Coronavirus

90-day mortgage grace period for New Jersey as coronavirus cases top 11,000

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said homeowners are getting a 90-day grace period on mortgage payments as the state announced yet another double digital addition to the death toll.

Another 32 deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 140 people.

The state also received 2,289 new positive COVID-19 test results since Friday, bringing the total to 11,124.

Murphy also detailed the 90-day grace period on mortgage payments for homeowners facing financial hardship in the state.

According to the governor, late payments during the grace period cannot be used to downgrade credit scores.

"Lenders will also waive any late fees, or other costs which would otherwise arise, because of this 90-day grace period," Murphys said.

More than 40 financial institutions have agreed to this plan, Murphy said, and they have also committed to not initiating foreclosure cases or eviction proceedings for at least 60 days.

Murphy also pointed out that renters cannot be evicted under his executive order.

"To any renter facing eviction, let me be clear - under an executive order your landlord cannot kick you out of your home during this emergency. For any landlord who is getting mortgage relief today - we expect you will in turn provide similar relief to your tenants," Murphy said.

Murphy also noted that Ewing Township Police recently broke up a "party with 47 people - including a DJ - crammed into a 550-square foot apartment. The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be."

"This is not a game. Stay home. Be smart," Murphy said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstrentonwoodburynew jersey newscoronavirusinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Virtual workouts you can stream at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free delivery, no-contact food delivery options
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
CORONAVIRUS
Trump, rejecting blame, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
Total number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia rises above 800
Pa. reports more than 500 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports more than 500 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths
Total number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia rises above 800
Another coronavirus death reported in Del.; more than 200 cases
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
Many in Philadelphia ignoring stay at home order
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
Stay-at-home order expands in Pa. as overflow facilities get ready
Show More
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Grandmother, 2 grandsons killed in SW Philadelphia house fire
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain, Cooler
Water main break cuts service to apartments, business in West Philly
Fire destroys large home under construction in Newark, Delaware
More TOP STORIES News