The past few weeks have been filled with headlines furthering the national reckoning on race with the Breonna Taylor grand jury ruling and the Presidential Debate the most recent offerings.
6abc is committed to continuing the conversation on social justice.
Host Tamala Edwards is joined by Communications Expert Nia Meeks and PA State Coordinator for Black Voters Matter Brittany Smalls to discuss the recent local protests from the Breonna Taylor grand jury verdict and topics of race relations from the 1st Presidential Debate.
A conversation on social justice in the aftermath of Taylor verdict, Presidential debate
