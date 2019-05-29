ABC News to host third Democratic presidential debate in September

Democratic candidates for president will have to prove themselves in polls and donations to participate in the debate on ABC this September.The third Democratic debate, which will be held on Sept. 12 and 13, will be hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision, the Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday. The time, location and other details of the event will be announced at a later date.The first debate will take place on June 26 and 27 in Miami, while the second will take place on July 30 and 31 in Detroit.For the third debate, candidates will have to meet a high threshold meant to help narrow the field. There are currently 23 candidates.Candidates will have to receive at least 2% of the vote in at least four polls. The candidates can submit numbers from either national polls or polls in early voting states (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada). For the polls to count, they must be conducted between June 28 and Aug. 28 and sponsored by an organization on the DNC's list. The list consists of more than a dozen universities and media outlets, including ABC News.The candidates will also have to prove themselves in terms of grassroots funding. Each campaign will have to submit documentation showing that they received donations from a minimum of 130,000 unique donors, including 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.