ABC SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump to make remarks on Syria

WASHINGTON -- In explosive testimony, Bill Taylor, the top U.S. Diplomat in Ukraine, personally implicated President Trump in a quid pro quo pressure campaign, describing in detail how Trump withheld military aid to force Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.
Democrats in the room said there were gasps and sighs as Taylor, a career diplomat, described eight separate times he was told the president demanded pressure be put on Ukraine to investigate the Bidens and debunked theories about the 2016 election.
"His opening statement that is now in the public domain is devastating to Donald Trump. It was very damning for the president," said Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA).
For weeks, Taylor said he was given "no reason" for why that much-needed assistance was being held up.
Then in September, the U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sonland, told him the president himself wanted Ukraine to announce a public investigation into his democratic rivals.
"Ambassador Sondland said 'everything' was dependent on such an announcement, including security assistance," said Taylor.
He added that Trump insisted Ukrainian President Zelensky "go to a microphone and say he is opening investigations of Biden and 2016 election interference," and that Trump "wanted Zelensky 'in a public box' by making a public statement about ordering such investigations."
Taylor detailed the pressure campaign that Trump has repeatedly denied.
According to Taylor, "the Secretaries of Defense and State, the CIA Director, and the National Security Advisor sought a joint meeting with the president to convince him to release the hold on the aide," but that meeting never happened.
Taylor describes, "an irregular, informal channel of U.S. policy-making," that included Ambassador Sondland and was led by the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
That unofficial channel was, "running contrary to the goals of longstanding U.S. policy," according to Taylor.
Now, Taylor alerted multiple officials, including the Secretary of State, sending Secretary Pompeo a cable describing the "folly he saw in withholding this aid," which Taylor said was potentially lifesaving and critical to fending off Russian aggression. Taylor told Pompeo, "We simply could not defend holding up this aid," but Taylor said he did not receive a response.
