Atlantic City mayor, councilman plead not guilty in municipal court

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. --
Atlantic City's mayor and a City Councilman have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from their involvement in a brawl outside a casino nightclub last month.

Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II entered his plea Tuesday in North Wildwood municipal court, where the case was transferred from Atlantic City because it involves municipal officials.

Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. previously pleaded not guilty via a letter from his attorney to the court.

No details of the incident were revealed in court, and Fauntleroy did not speak other than to enter his plea and tell the judge he understood the proceedings.

Fauntleroy ignored reporter's questions after the hearing, smiling as he got into his car and drove away.

The case involves criminal assault and harassment complaints signed by staff members of a casino nightclub.

Prosecutors earlier said they were not pursuing criminal charges.

