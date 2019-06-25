immigration

Acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection resigns

FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders speaks in Washington. (AP)

WASHINGTON -- The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection says he's stepping down amid outrage over his agency's treatment of detained migrant children.

John Sanders said in a message to CBP employees Tuesday that he would resign on July 5.

CBP is the agency that apprehends and first detains migrant parents and children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Lawyers who visited CBP facilities last week described squalid conditions: inadequate food, lack of medical care, and children trying to care for toddlers.

Six children have died since late last year after being detained by CBP.

Sanders pushed Congress to pass $4.5 billion in humanitarian funding. In an interview last week with The Associated Press, Sanders talked about how the deaths "impacted him profoundly."

See more stories and videos about immigration and the border wall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmexicoborder wallu.s. & worldaclupresident donald trumpiceborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Know your rights: Activists step up training for immigrants
How immigration authorities make arrests, conduct raids
Local communities react to Trump deportation plan
Premature baby found at border facility with migrant teen mother
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bug bomb may be to blame for explosion in Lawndale
Pa. GOP chair resigns after complaint by female candidate
'Chaotic scene' after people jump to escape burning home
Crews battle house blaze in Warrington
2 critical after balcony collapses in SW Philly
HEARTWARMING: Boy gets custom Gritty prosthetic leg, surprise visit from mascot
Philadelphia police outline new transgender policy
Show More
2 killed, 4 injured in shootings, stabbing on South Philly block
Paralyzed teen defies odds, walks at HS graduation to ovation
Police: Suspect captured on video breaking into Philadelphia rectory
Suspect sought for Starbucks theft in Philadelphia
Fearless great-grandma kills cobra in her Bucks County yard
More TOP STORIES News