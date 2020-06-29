inside story

Addressing systematic racism and messaging within the media

By and Niki Hawkins
Host Tamala Edwards interviews Larry Platt, Editor-in-Chief of The Philadelphia Citizen, about systematic racism in journalism in the wake of two resignations of top editors from local media organizations -- The Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Magazine.

The two discuss how social justice protests have been covered in the media and what responsibility reporters and editors have in the way they represent Black Lives Matters and other causes.



