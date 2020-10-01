Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna discuss the fallout from the wild first Presidential debate

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- So what did YOU think about the debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.
Almost everyone has an opinion, including Terry Madonna, professor of politics and public affairs at Franklin and Marshall College.
Once again, Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna take stock of the Presidential campaign in their series of weekly conversations.
On this week's agenda: debate reaction, how the wild night will impact the next debates, scenarios for what could happen on election night and whether a newly seated Supreme Court Justice could play a roll.
This has been an eventful week in the race.
Jim and Terry will cover it all.
