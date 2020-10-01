Politics

Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna discuss the fallout from the wild first Presidential debate

By
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- So what did YOU think about the debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Almost everyone has an opinion, including Terry Madonna, professor of politics and public affairs at Franklin and Marshall College.

Once again, Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna take stock of the Presidential campaign in their series of weekly conversations.

On this week's agenda: debate reaction, how the wild night will impact the next debates, scenarios for what could happen on election night and whether a newly seated Supreme Court Justice could play a roll.

This has been an eventful week in the race.

Jim and Terry will cover it all.

Watch their conversation each week on 6abc.com and our 6abc News App, or for the full sized television experience watch on the family of 6abc streaming apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresidential debate2020 presidential electionpennsylvania politics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Jim Gardner and Terry Madonna: What's the impact of Ginsburg's death?
Pennsylvania - Is it the key to the entire Presidential Race?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. mother drowns trying to save children from water in N. Wildwood
Halloween display triggers painful memories for parents
ICE releases statement on missing Bridgeton girl case
Trump campaign threatens to sue over Philly election offices
Heavy drinking up 41% by women during pandemic: Study
9 discarded ballots weren't fraud, Pa. election chief says
Barber offering free cuts to those who have fallen on hard times
Show More
South Philly teen's wish makes him real-life superhero
Pelosi and Mnuchin have 'extensive' talks on COVID-19 relief
Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark
Eagles are broken; fans, it's OK to to feel panicked
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
More TOP STORIES News