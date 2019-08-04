Politics

Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- A spokesman for Mitch McConnell says the Senate majority leader tripped outside his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture.

David Popp, a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican, said in a statement Sunday afternoon that McConnell fell on his outdoor patio, but has been treated and released after getting medical attention. The statement says he is working from home in Louisville and "will continue to work from home" after his fall.

The statement also says McConnell has expressed his sympathies to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following the recent mass shootings in those communities by contacting two Senate colleagues for those states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssenate
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton
Suspect arrested in murders of man, nanny in N.J.
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Police ID man sought in killing of father inside Bustleton home
Show More
Man accused of making threats against Temple Univ. police
AccuWeather: Less Humid Monday
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
2 men injured in Hunting Park shooting
3 homes damaged by fire in East Oak Lane
More TOP STORIES News