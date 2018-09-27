BRETT KAVANAUGH

'Me Too' activist Alyssa Milano attends hearing as Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify

EMBED </>More Videos

"I felt like I needed to be here to show my solidarity for Dr. Ford," Alyssa Milano said of the Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford hearing. "On this day that will be very difficult for her." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Lisa Mascaro, Alan Fram & Laurie Kellman
WASHINGTON --
Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano says she was attending the hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill as a guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Milano told ABC News she traveled from Los Angeles to support Dr. Ford.

"I felt like I needed to be here to show my solidarity for Dr. Ford," she said, "on this day that will be very difficult for her."

The actress said she remembered watching the Anita Hill hearing when she was "almost 20."

Actress Alyssa Milano talks to the media after she arrived for the Senate Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.



"I remember thinking what a strong, amazing, solid woman she was to come forward. What a service she was doing for all women," Milano told ABC News.

She added, "We are in a different time. Women are standing together now in solidarity."

ABC LIVE UPDATES: Kavanaugh, Ford testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsupreme courtsexual misconductbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordsenateu.s. supreme courtwashington d.c.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, sees 'disgrace'
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
Graham: Dems' treatment of Kavanaugh despicable
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, sees 'disgrace'
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Brett Kavanaugh explains 'devil's triangle' yearbook reference
NJ Assembly approves new anti-harassment policy
More Politics
Top Stories
Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, sees 'disgrace'
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Child rape suspect spotted in New Castle County, Delaware
2 kids hurt after brick tossed through school bus window
AccuWeather: Flood Watches Posted, More Rain Overnight
2 Philly police officers accused of falsifying info during a traffic stop
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
Police: Body found inside a car in Levittown
Show More
Car and school bus collide in North Philadelphia
Police: Mother of 2 shot and killed by man she knew
NJ Assembly approves new anti-harassment policy
Teen injured when bullets strike North Philadelphia home
FBI: Hackers targeting paychecks, direct deposit
More News