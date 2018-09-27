BRETT KAVANAUGH

'Me Too' activist Alyssa Milano attends hearing as Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford testify

High drama in Senate as Kavanaugh-Ford hearing nears. Lana Zak reports during Action News Mornings on September 27, 2018.

By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM and LAURIE KELLMAN
WASHINGTON --
Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano says she was attending the hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill as a guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Actress Alyssa Milano talks to the media after she arrived for the Senate Judiciary hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.



Milano told ABC News she traveled from Los Angeles to support Dr. Ford.

"I felt like I needed to be here to show my solidarity for Dr. Ford," she said. "On this day that will be very difficult for her."

WATCH LIVE: Senate Judiciary Committee hearing


The actress said she remembered watching the Anita Hill hearing when she was "almost 20."

"I remember thinking what a strong, amazing, solid woman she was to come forward. What a service she was doing for all women," Milano told ABC News.

She added, "We are in a different time. Women are standing together now in solidarity."

ABC LIVE UPDATES: Kavanaugh, Ford testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
