Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month

HOUSTON, Texas -- Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang received cheers in the debate hall Thursday night when he announced he wants to give away $1,000 a month to 10 Americans who sign up on his website.The offer came as the 10 Democratic candidates made their introductions to the audience at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.The "Freedom Dividend," as Yang calls it, is a policy proposal he has made on the campaign trail, where every single American adult would receive a universal basic income of $1,000 a month, regardless of work status.Yang said in order to qualify for his offer, voters should visitAccording to the giveaway rules, anyone 18 or older living in the U.S., Puerto Rico or Washington, D.C. are eligible to enter.Participants who enter their full name, email and zip code between now and Sept. 19, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. EST are eligible for the prize.Up to 10 winners will be selected to receive $1,000 for a 12-month period. Taxes, of course, are yours to pay on the prize.