voting

Anti-suppression effort announced for election in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Elected leaders and election officials in Philadelphia had a message for voters Wednesday: your vote will count and you can cast it without fear this year.

District Attorney Larry Krasner joined city commissioners and election experts to announce a series of anti-voter suppression measures ahead of Election Day.

Those efforts, which include an election hotline, are designed to makes sure voters can cast their ballots without harassment, intimidation, or violence.

The DA said his office is prepared to respond to any and all reports they get.

"Anyone who comes to the cradle of American democracy to try to suppress the vote, and violates the law and commits crimes, is going to find themselves in a jail cell, talking to a Philadelphia jury to try to explain why they thought that was OK. It is not OK," Krasner said.

Starting Wednesday, assistant DAs will be deployed to Philadelphia's satellite voting sites to ensure a smooth experience.

Voter intimidation, Krasner said, is a felony and will be prosecuted.
VOTING
