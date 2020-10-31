President Trump tells Bucks County rally that nation is at crossroads with election

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7467961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With five days until Election Day, Pennsylvania's top elections official urged voters to drop it off in person rather than mail it.

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Speaking to supporters in Newtown, Bucks County on Saturday, President Donald Trump said the nation is at a crossroads as Election Day approaches.He spoke near the site where George Washington had his headquarters before he crossed the Delaware River. Trump said this election has the potential to be a similarly momentous event."Three days from now, this is the state that will save the American dream," Trump said. He predicted victory in Pennsylvania.Trump, who narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016, is holding four events across the state Saturday as he aims to keep it in his column. Without the state, his path to 270 electoral votes grows much more challenging.Trump narrowly lost Bucks County in 2016. He hopes to at least keep down Democrat Joe Biden's margins in that part of the state while running up the score in more rural areas.Former Vice President Biden teamed up Saturday with his former boss, Barack Obama, for a swing through Michigan. They will hold drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit, predominantly Black cities where strong turnout will be essential to return this longtime Democratic state to Biden's column after Trump won in 2016.