2020 presidential election

President Trump tells Bucks County rally that nation is at crossroads with election

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Speaking to supporters in Newtown, Bucks County on Saturday, President Donald Trump said the nation is at a crossroads as Election Day approaches.

He spoke near the site where George Washington had his headquarters before he crossed the Delaware River. Trump said this election has the potential to be a similarly momentous event.

"Three days from now, this is the state that will save the American dream," Trump said. He predicted victory in Pennsylvania.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvanians urged to drop off mail-in ballots in person
EMBED More News Videos

With five days until Election Day, Pennsylvania's top elections official urged voters to drop it off in person rather than mail it.



Trump, who narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016, is holding four events across the state Saturday as he aims to keep it in his column. Without the state, his path to 270 electoral votes grows much more challenging.

Trump narrowly lost Bucks County in 2016. He hopes to at least keep down Democrat Joe Biden's margins in that part of the state while running up the score in more rural areas.

Former Vice President Biden teamed up Saturday with his former boss, Barack Obama, for a swing through Michigan. They will hold drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit, predominantly Black cities where strong turnout will be essential to return this longtime Democratic state to Biden's column after Trump won in 2016.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnewtown borough2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tuesday will be unlike any election night you've seen - Jim and Terry
Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan's Black voters
Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ATM explosion at Mayfair Wawa under investigation
Philly curfew ends, National Guard arrives as city braces for more unrest
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
'Green' cocaine confiscated at Philadelphia airport
Port Richmond residents speak out over looting, damage
US citizen kidnapped in West Africa rescued in military operation
Lawyer: Mom, child trapped in crowd when Philly police smashed car
Show More
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
2 officers 'ambushed' in New Orleans by shooter on pedicab: Police
Nurses at St. Mary vote to authorize strike
AccuWeather: Sunny And Chilly
2 teens apologize for looting nonprofit, then offered jobs
More TOP STORIES News