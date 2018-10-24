U.S. & WORLD

Jim Dabakis, Utah lawmaker, tries cannabis on camera before statewide medical marijuana vote

EMBED </>More Videos

Before his constituents vote on a measure legalizing the use of medical marijuana, Utah Sen. Jim Dabakis wanted to find out what all the fuss was about -- so he drove to neighboring Nevada to try it out for himself. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Danny Clemens
LAS VEGAS --
Before his constituents vote on a measure legalizing the use of medical marijuana, Utah state Sen. Jim Dabakis wanted to find out what all the fuss was about -- so he drove to neighboring Nevada to try cannabis out for himself.

Dabakis, a Democrat who represents the state's second district, posited that nobody else in the state's legislative body had ever used marijuana, so he "decided to come to Las Vegas and see what the whole folderol is about."

"I wanted to have at least one Utah state senator that actually has tried cannabis before we had this big debate," Dabakis said.

In a Facebook video shot outside a Nevada dispensary Saturday, Dabakis discussed the marijuana-related tax money Nevada has raised before trying a half of a piece of cannabis-infused candy that he likened to a tangerine-flavored gummy bear.



"I wouldn't recommend it as a sheer candy. It's a little bit bitter," Dabakis remarked as he tried the edible.

In a follow-up video posted Monday, Dabakis assured his constituents that he had emerged from his experiment unscathed and thought the debate was "a lot of ho-hum."

"I felt a little high, a little okay, but it didn't change my life," Dabakis said. "Everybody, mellow out. Recognize that this is nothing to be afraid of. The people that are terrified by it seem to be the people who never tried it."

He closed with an unorthodox suggestion: "I would suggest that a final dispensation be given to everyone in the Utah legislature to go try (cannabis-infused) gummy bears. Maybe we can pass a special law, have a special session. We could do it in the capitol with nurses around and doctors around and they can try it...as informational."



Dabakis said his jaunt to Las Vegas was paid for out of pocket and involved no taxpayer dollars. He said he did not drive after eating the candy and did not bring his leftover edibles back to Utah.

Local television station KTVU reported that the proposition in question, Prop 2, was expected to be the "biggest issue on the November ballot" and drive voter turnout in the 2018 midterm election. Regardless of the outcome of the ballot proposition, though, state lawmakers will meet to hammer out a medical cannabis plan during an upcoming special legislative session.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshealthu.s. & worldmarijuanamedical marijuanawhat's trendingbuzzworthycannabis watchUtahNevada
U.S. & WORLD
2 dead, suspect captured after shooting at Ky. grocery store: Police
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
Mega Millions: Here's why we may never know who won
Crude pipe bombs sent to Obamas, Clintons, CNN
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Crude pipe bombs sent to Obamas, Clintons, CNN
Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Del. candidate caught removing opponent's flyer
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect wanted in brutal assault at South Street restaurant
Crude pipe bombs sent to Obamas, Clintons, CNN
Historic Stone Inn in Bucks County moved to new location
$1M tickets sold in Delaware, Gloucester, Camden counties
AccuWeather: Frosty start to Thursday morning
Death toll hits 7 in viral outbreak at N.J. rehabilitation center
6abc's Sharrie Williams hits the sights in London
Fmr. NFL player moves to Pa. after prison term for girlfriend's murder
Show More
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Mega Millions: $1.5B ticket sold in SC, $1M winners in Pa., N.J.
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
Mayor proposes holding sex offenders while kids trick-or-treat
New Most Stuf Oreo will have more than triple the cream filling
More News