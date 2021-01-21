Bernie Sanders' inauguration mittens, made by a Vermont teacher, go viral

Looking warm, @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/YcasZJ0iT3— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 20, 2021
Twitter went wild with the look and multiple memes were created putting Sanders in different settings.
I found a new co-pilot! He made me promise we’d steer clear of Hoth. pic.twitter.com/ZcaDaUmdvQ— Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 21, 2021
I assume someone already did it, but since I cant find it, I made my own. #berniemittens #Berniememes pic.twitter.com/x4YoXDIuNk— Scott Johnson (@scottjohnson) January 21, 2021
"If I wanted to sit and watch a bunch of bad routines, I'd go back to congress!" pic.twitter.com/rl0CG0x5Tc— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) January 20, 2021
Lol I’ve seen a few and they are all cracking me up. 😂 #berniemittens pic.twitter.com/q4gwynunkt— Ian Adair - TEDx Speaker & Author (@IanMAdair) January 20, 2021
My best-of #BernieMittens #letskickoffDay1withasmile 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MxsYdKa5pz— Dominique Delport (@domdelport) January 21, 2021
The mittens were made by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis.
As #BernieMittens was trending, Ellis tweeted out the story behind them.
I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V— Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020
Ellis gave them to Sanders more than two years ago and he began wearing them on the campaign trail.
The mittens are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.
SEE ALSO: Inauguration Day 2021 Fashion
Ellis was also responding to order requests, but then said she was sold out!
"Thanks for all the interest in Bernie's mittens! It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I'm so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them. -Jen Ellis," she tweeted.
Thanks for all the interest in Bernie's mittens! It truly has been an amazing and historic day! I'm so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them. -Jen Ellis,— Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2021
Sanders' look earned him his own inauguration Bobblehead to mark his viral fashion moment.
It's now on pre-sale for $25 at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store.
This is real https://t.co/fH5itVxBg2 pic.twitter.com/UoapD3rwY7— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 20, 2021
Officials said the individually numbered Bernie bobbleheads are expected to be available in May.
----
CNN & The Associated Press contributed to this report.