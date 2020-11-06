2020 presidential election

Joe Biden addresses pandemic, pivots to election calling for patience

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Joe Biden kicked off his address to the nation Thursday night by discussing the rising coronavirus death toll and the economy.

"Cases are on the rise nationwide, and we're nearing 240,000 deaths due to covid. Our hearts go out to each and every family who's lost a loved one to this terrible disease," said Biden as the nation waits for the final tally on votes in the presidential election.

Biden is continuing to urge patience from voters.

"We have no doubt that when the count is finished. Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm. All people to stay calm. The process is working," said Biden. "The Senator and I, we continue to feel very good about where things stand."

WATCH: Joe Biden stresses calm, says 'each ballot must be counted'
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday afternoon, saying, "Each ballot must be counted." He added as votes in several battleground states continued to be counted: "Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience."



Following the 2 minute televised speech, Biden and his wife waved to supporters outside the Queen in downtown Wilmington, before leaving in a caravan of Secret Service.

"Couldn't be more excited to see Joe. We love him," said Anna Kleinschmidt.

His running mate, Senator Kamala Harris was also with Biden.

Residents are eager to get a glimpse of the duo and for the official results of election week.

SEE ALSO: Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pennsylvania ballot count continues
EMBED More News Videos

All eyes are on Pennsylvania as the vote count continues.



"Very anxious but patience is key," said Peter Borromeo.

"Every last ballot should be counted because everyone went out to vote," said Teria Robinson.

Hundreds of thousands of votes are still being counted now in five battleground states, including Pennsylvania. Biden and President Trump are separated by razor-thin margins in all of them.

Neil Makhija worked for both the vice president and did policy advising for Harris.

"They're as cautious as anyone should be in that position. They're not going to declare victory prematurely," said Neil Makhija, executive director of IMPACT and Lecture of Law at the University of Pennsylvania's Carey Law School.

But supporters are remaining optimistic.

"I'm anxious, but I also feel like he's going to win. Biden is sounding very presidential today in his speech," said Briana Wilson.


See All National Results
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdelawarejoe biden2020 presidential electionpolitics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption in press conference
Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pa. ballot count continues
The great unknown: What if there's an electoral vote tie?
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pa. ballot count continues
Judge denies Trump bid to stop Philly vote count
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory | LIVE
Dueling protests in Philadelphia as vote counting continues
With ballot counting winding down, Trump team pushes election legal fights
How to filter out hate speech, negativity on social media
Nerves mount as Philadelphians stay glued to election results
Show More
Bucks Co. mail-in ballots give Biden big lead as count nears end
NJ man cherishing time with family after COVID-19 fight
Officers in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting identified; bodycam video released
What's the election hold up? Why counting ballots is taking so long
Vote 2020: Status of Philadelphia USPS sweep
More TOP STORIES News