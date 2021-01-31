Biden has signed 42 executive actions. Here's what each does

Health care

WASHINGTON D.C. -- President Joe Biden hasn't wasted any time setting his agenda into motion through a flurry of executive actions that address everything from Covid-19 to the climate crisis.While his administration continues the plodding work of coordinating with Congress on more ambitious policy goals, Biden has inked 42 executive actions thus far. See them all here organized by topic.Reopens enrollment on HealthCare.gov from February 15 through May 15, and directs federal agencies to reexamine policies that may reduce or undermine access to the Affordable Care Act.Rescinds the "Mexico City Policy," a ban on US government funding for foreign nonprofits that perform or promote abortions.The memorandum also directs the US Health and Human Services Department to immediately move to consider rescinding the Trump administration rule blocking health care providers in the federally funded Title X family planning program from referring patients for abortions, according to the Biden administration.Seeks to cement the climate crisis at the center of US foreign policy and national security. Most notably, it directs the secretary of the interior to pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters.Reestablishes the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Moving forward, the council will advise Biden on policy that affects science, technology and innovation.Charges the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy with responsibility for ensuring scientific integrity across federal agencies.Agencies that oversee, direct or fund research are tasked with designating senior agency employees as chief science officers to ensure agency research programs are scientifically and technologically well founded.Rejoins the Paris climate accord, the landmark international agreement signed in 2015 to limit global warming.Cancels the Keystone XL pipeline and directs agencies to review and reverse more than 100 Trump actions on the environment.Rescinds the Trump administration's 1776 Commission, and directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity.Prevents workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.Acknowledges the rise in discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the past year, directing HHS to consider issuing guidance on best practices to improve "cultural competency, language access and sensitivity toward AAPIs" in the federal government's Covid-19 response.The memorandum also directs the Department of Justice to partner with Asian American and Pacific Islander communities to prevent hate crimes and harassment.Directs the attorney general not to renew federal contracts with private prisons.Directs the Department of Housing and Urban Development to review the Trump administration's regulatory actions for their effects on fair housing and to then "take steps necessary" to comply with the Fair Housing Act.Recommits federal agencies to "engage in regular, robust and meaningful consultation with Tribal governments."Reverses the Trump administration's ban on transgender Americans joining the military.Strengthens Buy American rules by closing loopholes and reducing waivers granted on federal purchases of domestic goods.Restores collective bargaining power and worker protections for federal workers, and lays the foundation for a $15 minimum wage.Calls for assistance to those who are struggling to buy food, missed out on stimulus checks or are unemployed.Extends the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans until at least September 30.Extends the existing nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until at least March 31.Reinstates COVID-19 travel restrictions for individuals traveling to the United States from Brazil, the Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa.Directs the Federal Emergency Management Agency to expand reimbursement to states to fully cover the cost for National Guard personnel and emergency supplies.Accelerates manufacturing and delivery of supplies for vaccination, testing and personal protective equipment.Establishes the Pandemic Testing Board to expand US coronavirus testing capacity.Establishes a preclinical program to boost development of therapeutics in response.Enhances the nation's collection, production, sharing and analysis of coronavirus data.Directs FEMA to create federally supported community vaccination centers.Directs the Department of Education and HHS to provide guidance for safely reopening and operating schools, child care providers and institutions of higher education.Calls on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to release clear guidance on Covid-19 and to decide whether to establish emergency temporary standards, and directs OSHA to enforce worker health and safety requirements.Requires mask-wearing in airports and on certain modes of transportation, including many trains, airplanes, maritime vessels and intercity buses. International travelers must provide proof of negative Covid-19 tests prior to coming to the US.Creates the Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force to help ensure an equitable pandemic response and recovery.A presidential directive to restore America's leadership, support the international pandemic response effort, promote resilience for future threats and advance global health security and the Global Health Security Agenda.Launches a "100 Days Masking Challenge" asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days. Requires masks and physical distancing in federal buildings, on federal lands and by government contractors, and urges states and local governments to do the same.Stops the United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Anthony Fauci becoming the head of the delegation to the WHO.Creates the position of Covid-19 response coordinator, reporting directly to Biden and managing efforts to produce and distribute vaccines and medical equipment.Requires noncitizens to be included in the census and apportionment of congressional representatives.Strengthens DACA after Trump's efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children.Reverses the Trump administration's restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries.Undoes Trump's expansion of immigration enforcement.Halts construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it.Extends deferrals of deportation and work authorizations for Liberians with a haven in the United States until June 30, 2022.'Executive Order on Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel.' 'Executive Order on Ethics Commitments by Executive Branch Personnel.' Requires executive branch appointees to sign an ethics pledge barring them from acting in personal interest and requiring them to uphold the independence of the Department of Justice.Directs the White House Office of Management and Budget director to develop recommendations to modernize regulatory review and undoes Trump's regulatory approval process.