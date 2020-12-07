Politics

Biden picks California AG Xavier Becerra to be 1st Latino health secretary

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration's coronavirus response.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra, 62, will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services, a $1-trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.

As California's attorney general, Becerra has led the coalition of Democratic states defending "Obamacare'' from the Trump administration's latest effort to overturn it, a legal case awaiting a Supreme Court decision next year.

A former senior House Democrat, Becerra played a role in steering the Obama health law through Congress in 2009 and 2010. At the time he would tell reporters that one of the primary motivations for him was having tens of thousands of uninsured people in his Southern California district.

Becerra has been considered by California Governor Gavin Newsom as one of the top contenders for replacing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate.
